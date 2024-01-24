Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

