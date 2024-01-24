Centric Wealth Management Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.44. 3,209,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,471. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.23.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

