Centric Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.28. 173,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

