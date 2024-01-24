Centric Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,906 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $2,507,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 1,411,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

