Centric Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

