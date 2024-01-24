Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CDW by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
CDW Trading Up 0.7 %
CDW stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.33. The company had a trading volume of 575,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.36. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.
CDW Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.
Insider Activity at CDW
In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
