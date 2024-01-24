Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 160,960 Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Braskem by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Braskem Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 655,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. Braskem S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.