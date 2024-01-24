Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 160,960 Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Braskem by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 655,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. Braskem S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

