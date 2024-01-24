Centric Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BABA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. 35,977,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,252,092. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.