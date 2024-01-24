Centric Wealth Management Acquires 385 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. 9,662,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,487,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

