Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 314,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 684,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.