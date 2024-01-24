Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 60,462 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CELH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,243. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.