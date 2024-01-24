CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW opened at $224.81 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.36.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

