CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $236,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $29,633,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $220.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $173.49 and a 12 month high of $221.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

