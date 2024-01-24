Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.40. 1,447,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,090. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

