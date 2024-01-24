Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.23

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 973917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Caspian Sunrise Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

