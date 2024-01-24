Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $44.92

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.92, but opened at $46.31. Carvana shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 2,033,599 shares traded.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

