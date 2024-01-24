Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $25.70 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

