CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

