Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. 856,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.