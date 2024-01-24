Capula Management Ltd Sells 880 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $82.46. 62,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $82.56.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.