Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,600 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.24. 701,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

