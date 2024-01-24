Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 73.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 223.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MED shares. Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Stock Down 0.0 %

MED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 61,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $588.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $118.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.