Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Centene by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,512,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 479,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 911,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

