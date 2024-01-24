Capula Management Ltd Makes New $488,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Elevance Health stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.