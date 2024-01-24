Capula Management Ltd Makes New $488,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

