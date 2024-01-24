Capula Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,366. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

