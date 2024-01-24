Capula Management Ltd Invests $808,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Arvinas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 129,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,060. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.