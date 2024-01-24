Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,980 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.20. The company had a trading volume of 489,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,087. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

