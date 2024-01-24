Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,453,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,993,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 564,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,898. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

