Capula Management Ltd Buys 167,860 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,860 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.07% of OPKO Health worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,998,015 shares of company stock worth $4,868,869. 42.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Stock Up 3.5 %

OPK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,380,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

