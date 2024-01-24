Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 76,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.