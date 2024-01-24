Capula Management Ltd Acquires 5,949 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,447.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 226.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

