Capital One Financial (COF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

