Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $30.28. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 8,423 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCBG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,134. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.