Capco Asset Management LLC Has $56.70 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 14.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $56,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $7.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,316. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

