Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 767,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after buying an additional 2,180,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after buying an additional 161,224 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.