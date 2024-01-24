Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

