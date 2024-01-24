Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.44.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$167.07. 714,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$162.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

