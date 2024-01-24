Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Cut to “Reduce” at Veritas Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.44.

CNR stock traded down C$2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$167.07. The company had a trading volume of 714,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,636. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$155.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

