Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,439. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.