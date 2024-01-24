Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.880-5.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.01 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.