Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 135 ($1.72).
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
