Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 135 ($1.72).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of HOC stock traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95.50 ($1.21). 1,197,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.