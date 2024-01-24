Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 29,703 shares.The stock last traded at $67.78 and had previously closed at $68.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 89.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after buying an additional 84,986 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.