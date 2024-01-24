Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $301.61

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.61 and last traded at $301.19, with a volume of 325735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,614. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

