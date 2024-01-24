Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.45.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

