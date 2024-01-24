BTIG Research Upgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to “Buy”

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of S stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 550,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,077 shares of company stock worth $25,560,527 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

