Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. 439,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,436. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.