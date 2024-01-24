Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Shares of BRO opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

