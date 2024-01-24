Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. 324,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.