Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 4.8 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $438,906,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

