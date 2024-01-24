Brokers Offer Predictions for Invivyd, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Invivyd in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd Stock Down 0.9 %

IVVD opened at $4.46 on Monday. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $491.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18.

Insider Activity at Invivyd

In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 187,270.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,325,904 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.